Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A man has died after he was overcome by fumes from a chip pan fire at a house in Tattershall.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said emergency services were called to a property in the village on Tuesday where they found the body of the man.

The service said it was unclear when the fire took place but that a joint fire and police investigation had concluded it was "an accidental cooking fire from a chip pan, that had self-extinguished, and the man had become overcome by the fumes".

On Twitter it said : "Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time, and our community fire safety team will be in the area offering support and advice for local residents early next week."