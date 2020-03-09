Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Man dies days after serious assault near Grantham pub

    A man has died several days after he was seriously assaulted near a pub in Grantham.

    Kings Arms in Westgate, Grantham,
    Copyright: BBC

    Danny Maguire, 34, from Nottingham, was taken to hospital following the attack near the Kings Arms in Westgate on 28 February.

    He suffered a serious head injury and died on Friday, police said.

    Luke Templeman, 27, of Launder Terrace in Grantham, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm on 1 March and remanded in custody.

