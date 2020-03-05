Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

By Harry Parkhill

  1. Investigation after man found with head injuries

    A man's being treated in hospital after being found seriously hurt at a house in Lincoln.

    Elder Street, Lincoln
    Police were called at about 09:00 on Wednesday to an address on Elder Street following reports of a man suffering from a serious head injury.

    Officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen a van in the area, or anyone with dascham footage from about 09:00, to get in touch.

