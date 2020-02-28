Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

After a chilly and cloudy start we are going to start to see the effects of Storm Jorge across the region. There will be heavy outbreaks of rain throughout the day and overnight, and there may be some wintry showers on higher ground. Temperatures will get up to about 8C or 9C:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Watch: Friday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Katerina Christodoulou
Look North weather presenter
After a chilly and cloudy start we are going to start to see the effects of Storm Jorge across the region.
There will be heavy outbreaks of rain throughout the day and overnight, and there may be some wintry showers on higher ground.
Temperatures will get up to about 8C or 9C:
School shut over possible coronavirus link to reopen
A school in Lincolnshire which was closed for two days following concerns over a possible link to the coronavirus is due to reopen today.
Gedney Church End Primary School was closed on Wednesday and Thursday to allow the premises to be deep cleaned after it said an individual within the school had a "potential connection" to the virus.
In a statement issued at the time the school said the individual had been isolated and was undergoing tests.
It's sister school Lutton St Nicholas Primary was also closed for a day but re-opened yesterday.