Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A school in Lincolnshire which was closed following concerns over a possible link to the coronavirus will reopen today.

Lutton St Nicholas Primary School was closed yesterday to allow the premises to be deep cleaned after it said an individual within the school had a "potential connection" to the virus.

In a statement the school said the individual has been isolated and is being tested.

However, Gedney Church End primary, which shares a management team with Lutton St Nicholas, will remain closed today.

The school said it expects to reopen tomorrow.