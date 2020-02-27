Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A school in Lincolnshire which was closed following concerns over a possible link to the coronavirus will reopen today. Lutton St Nicholas Primary School was closed yesterday to allow the premises to be deep cleaned after it said an individual within the school had a "potential connection" to the virus. In a statement the school said the individual has been isolated and is being tested. However, Gedney Church End primary, which shares a management team with Lutton St Nicholas, will remain closed today. The school said it expects to reopen tomorrow.
Murder arrests after body found in house in Lincoln
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a house in Lincoln.
Police were called to a property on Albany Street, off Burton Road, at about 13:00 GMT and discovered the body of a man.
A cordon is in place while forensic teams work at the scene, the Lincolnshire force said.
It has not released any further details and has appealed for anyone with information to contact them.