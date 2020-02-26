Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The United Lincolnshire NHS Trust has one of longest trolley waits in England, BBC analysis shows. The BBC research - based on analysis of NHS England data - found the trust is among the ten worst performing in the country. Nationwide nearly a quarter of patients admitted on to NHS wards during December and January in England faced delays of more than four hours before a bed could be found. It has created a backlog outside hospitals with patients brought in by ambulance facing long waits too. Experts warned there was "little in the tank" to cope with the coronavirus.
Sickest patients 'facing hours stuck on trolleys'
