Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The United Lincolnshire NHS Trust has one of longest trolley waits in England, BBC analysis shows.

The BBC research - based on analysis of NHS England data - found the trust is among the ten worst performing in the country.

Nationwide nearly a quarter of patients admitted on to NHS wards during December and January in England faced delays of more than four hours before a bed could be found.

It has created a backlog outside hospitals with patients brought in by ambulance facing long waits too.

Experts warned there was "little in the tank" to cope with the coronavirus.