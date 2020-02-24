Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A report looking at what caused the flooding of a Lincolnshire town will be discussed later.

Nearly 600 homes in and around Wainfleet were evacuated after heavy rains caused the River Steeping to burst its banks last June.

The report says a number of factors, including cattle grazing, played a part in defences being overtopped.

Lincolnshire County Council and the Environment Agency will discuss the report recommendations later .