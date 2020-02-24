Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Wainfleet flooding report to be discussed by councillors

    A report looking at what caused the flooding of a Lincolnshire town will be discussed later.

    Wainfleet flooding
    Copyright: PA Media

    Nearly 600 homes in and around Wainfleet were evacuated after heavy rains caused the River Steeping to burst its banks last June.

    The report says a number of factors, including cattle grazing, played a part in defences being overtopped.

    Lincolnshire County Council and the Environment Agency will discuss the report recommendations later.

Back to top