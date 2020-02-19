Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A shortage of hospital doctors able to staff children's services at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital has now been addressed, according to health bosses.

Google Copyright: Google

In August 2018, paediatric services at Boston Pilgrim were changed because of a shortage of doctors, with the children's ward becoming a 24-hour assessment unit.

Patients needing longer assessment or treatment started being transferred to Lincoln.

But today, Lincolnshire's Health Scrutiny Committee will be told that gaps in middle grade doctors have been filled over the past six months and more nurses have also been recruited.

However, it's not yet clear if paediatric services at the site will fully return to how they were two years ago.

Health bosses say they haven't yet been able to recruit a clinical lead for paediatrics in Boston - and it's not known if services will return in the future.