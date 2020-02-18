Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Plans to overhaul Lincoln’s transport system in order to cope with significant growth demand over the next few decades have been unveiled.

The main themes of the Lincoln Transport Strategy focus on reducing traffic in the city centre by completing the outer ring road, cycling and pedestrian facilities and creating a more environmentally friendly city.

It also includes ambitions to improve public transport systems.

The strategy, lead by Lincolnshire County Council and City of Lincoln Council, North Kesteven District Council and West Lindsey District Council, responds to growth predictions which suggest the city could see 37,000 new dwellings and 12,000 new jobs by 2036.

Executive councillor Richard Davies said: “One of the main goals is to offer a wider range of affordable, reliable and environmentally friendly travel options for people to choose from when moving in and around the city.

"Combined with other measures, like improving bus and rail services, the strategy aims to ensure Lincoln has the infrastructure it needs to meet travel demands over the coming decades,” he said.

The council’s transport committee is expected to review the new strategy next month.