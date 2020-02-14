Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Wainfleet flooding inquiry report to be published

    An independent inquiry into a flood which forced hundreds of people out of their homes in Lincolnshire is due to be published later.

    Wainfleet flooding
    Copyright: PA Media

    About 600 houses were evacuated in Wainfleet when the River Steeping burst its banks on 12 June.

    RAF helicopters were drafted in to drop bags of ballast in a £1m operation to fill a breach in the riverbank after the equivalent of two months' rain fell in two days.

    The inquiry has been carried out by Norfolk County Council.

