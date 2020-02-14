Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

An independent inquiry into a flood which forced hundreds of people out of their homes in Lincolnshire is due to be published later. About 600 houses were evacuated in Wainfleet when the River Steeping burst its banks on 12 June. RAF helicopters were drafted in to drop bags of ballast in a £1m operation to fill a breach in the riverbank after the equivalent of two months' rain fell in two days. The inquiry has been carried out by Norfolk County Council.
