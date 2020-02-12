Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Lincs collage
  1. Watch: Wednesday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

    Lisa Gallagher

    Weather presenter, BBC Look North

    It's a cold and windy start to the day and we may see some scattered, wintry showers in places this morning.

    But, those showers will become less frequent as the day goes on and most of us should have a dry afternoon.

    Temperatures will get up to about 6C or 7C:

  2. Motorcyclist killed in four-vehicle crash on A16

    A motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with three other vehicles.

    Simon Rayner, 51, from Spalding was killed when his Honda motorbike collided with a Peugeot Boxer, Vauxhall Insignia and a Fiat Punto on the A16 in Cambridgeshire on Friday morning.

    Another driver was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with minor injuries.

    Cambridgeshire Police said the 28-year-old driver of the Peugeot van was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs but has since been released under investigation.

