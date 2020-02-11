Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The Humber Bridge remains closed to high-sided and "wind vulnerable" vehicles this morning. Travel across the bridge has been disrupted since the weekend when Storm Ciara forced it to close to all vehicles for only the second time in its history. Yesterday, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said the bridge could remain closed to high-sided vehicles until Wednesday .
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Humber Bridge closed to high-sided vehicles
The Humber Bridge remains closed to high-sided and "wind vulnerable" vehicles this morning.
Travel across the bridge has been disrupted since the weekend when Storm Ciara forced it to close to all vehicles for only the second time in its history.
Yesterday, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said the bridge could remain closed to high-sided vehicles until Wednesday.