Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Storm Ciara has torn the sails off a windmill in Lincolnshire.

Windmill Restaurant Copyright: Windmill Restaurant

Heavy rain and gusts up to 97mph caused widespread flooding and travel disruption across the UK on Sunday.

In Lincolnshire the sails were blown off the top of the windmill in Burgh the Marsh just before midday.

Malcome Ringsell, who volunteers at the mill, said: "The cap is in pieces, the sales are broken, everything is shattered. We do not know how much of the metalwork is savable, if any.

"All in all it's an absolute disaster."