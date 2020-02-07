Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The trust which runs hospitals in northern Lincolnshire and Goole has been told by health inspectors it must remain in special measures for the moment.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) health watchdog carried out inspections at North Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG) sites in September and October.

NLAG runs Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby, Scunthorpe General Hospital and Goole and District Hospital.

Inspectors from the CQC said improvements had been made, but they were still concerned about a number of issues, including showing compassion during end-of-life care.

Peter Reading, NLAG chief executive, said fixing the problems is "a long journey" and the report shows the trust heading in the right direction.

"We are making progress in a lot of areas. We've improved our recruitment, fewer staff are leaving, we've cut 5,000 off the waiting lists over the last 18 months", he said..

"We've improved our services quite significantly in a number of areas and waiting times have come down quite substantially.