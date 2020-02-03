Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

By Paul Russell

  1. £185k boost for Lincoln mental health centre

    The future of a Lincoln mental health and community centre has been secured with a £185,000 birthday present from the National Lottery.

    Mint Lane centre
    The Mint Lane Centre offers counselling, training and support for people needing help, including those sleeping rough.

    It opened its doors as an NHS facility 34 years ago today and has been run by the community since 2012.

    Managing director Charles Cooke says the award is great news and that the centre is a "lifeline" for its users.

    "It's something that gives them a purpose, it gives them a place where they can be comfortable and where they can come to terms with the long-term mental health problems they endure.

    "And they can depend on it being there, which is really important for them. The uncertainty of the future is very upsetting for people who suffer from things like depression and anxiety."

