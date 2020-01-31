Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Members of a gang responsible for bringing cocaine with a street value of more than £1m into Lincolnshire have been jailed.

LINCOLNSHIRE POLICE Copyright: LINCOLNSHIRE POLICE

The Class A drugs was couriered into the county from Sheffield and Essex, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

It was then sold on the streets of Boston, Spalding and Skegness.

Some was of such high purity that it was thought to have come "straight off the boat" from South America, the court was told.

Thirteen members of the gang were jailed on Thursday for up to 18 years. A further 12 members are due to be sentenced later today.

John Hallissey, prosecuting, said between January 2017 and June 2018 cocaine was brought in from Sheffield on at least 17 occasions.

A kilo of the drug, with a street value of about £50,000, was believed to have been delivered on each journey.

Smaller amounts were supplied from Essex.