Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Watch: Friday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

    Katerina Christodoulou

    Look North weather presenter

    It's going to be very wet this morning but come the afternoon it should turn fine and dry with temperatures up to 14C in places.

    This evening and overnight it will be cloudy but dry:

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch: Friday's forecast

  2. Gang jailed for couriering cocaine into Lincolnshire

    Members of a gang responsible for bringing cocaine with a street value of more than £1m into Lincolnshire have been jailed.

    Clockwise from top left: Martin Murphy, Daniel Beeken, Paul Wilkinson, Timothy Fisher, Luke Culpin, Darren Palmer, Neil Dodd, Scott Hurford and Heidi Murphy
    Copyright: LINCOLNSHIRE POLICE

    The Class A drugs was couriered into the county from Sheffield and Essex, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

    It was then sold on the streets of Boston, Spalding and Skegness.

    Some was of such high purity that it was thought to have come "straight off the boat" from South America, the court was told.

    Thirteen members of the gang were jailed on Thursday for up to 18 years. A further 12 members are due to be sentenced later today.

    John Hallissey, prosecuting, said between January 2017 and June 2018 cocaine was brought in from Sheffield on at least 17 occasions.

    A kilo of the drug, with a street value of about £50,000, was believed to have been delivered on each journey.

    Smaller amounts were supplied from Essex.

Back to top