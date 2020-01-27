Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  2. Controlled explosion after grenade pulled from river

    A controlled explosion has been carried after magnet fisherman pulled a suspected grenade from the River Whitham in Lincoln.

    Stamp End
    Copyright: Lincolnshire Police

    A number of properties on Stamp End had to be evacuated after the device was discovered on Sunday.

    Lincolnshire Police said the Army's bomb disposal squad was called to the scene and a controlled explosion was carried out at about 23:30.

    Det Supt Mark Kirwan said: “On behalf of all of the emergency services I would like to thank all the residents for their patience and support in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion.”

