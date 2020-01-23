Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Motorists are describing the delays trying to get around Lincoln this morning. Last night, a car transporter overturned on the A46 Lincoln Bypass between the Riseholme and Carholme roundabouts. The road is currently shut in both directions as work continues to try and fix damage to the central reservation.
Lincoln traffic delays: 'Never seen anything like it'
Expect your journey to be delayed
The closure of the A46 Lincoln Bypass is affecting many people's commute to work:
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible.
Bus routes are also affected:
Major delays around Lincoln
Murder inquiry continues after Skegness hotel body find
A murder investigation's continuing in Skegness this morning after a woman's body was discovered at a hotel in the town.
The body of the 39-year-old woman was found at the Links Hotel in Drummond Road on Tuesday evening, according to Lincolnshire Police.
A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
An area of the hotel was cordoned off yesterday while inquiries took place at the scene.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.