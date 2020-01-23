Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

By Paul Russell

  1. Lincoln traffic delays: 'Never seen anything like it'

    Motorists are describing the delays trying to get around Lincoln this morning.

    Cars
    Copyright: BBC

    Last night, a car transporter overturned on the A46 Lincoln Bypass between the Riseholme and Carholme roundabouts.

    The road is currently shut in both directions as work continues to try and fix damage to the central reservation.

    Quote Message: It took me three quarters of an hour to travel about a mile. In the last 15 or 20 years I've never seen it like this. It's horrendous." from Richard Motorist
    RichardMotorist

  3. Major delays around Lincoln

    There are major delays around Lincoln this morning.

    Map of delays
    Copyright: Inrix Media/Google

    Last night a car transporter overturned on the A46 Lincoln bypass between the Riseholme and Carholme roundabouts.

    The road is currently shut in both directions as work continues to try and fix damage to the central reservation.

  4. Murder inquiry continues after Skegness hotel body find

    A murder investigation's continuing in Skegness this morning after a woman's body was discovered at a hotel in the town.

    Links Hotel, Skegness
    Copyright: BBC

    The body of the 39-year-old woman was found at the Links Hotel in Drummond Road on Tuesday evening, according to Lincolnshire Police.

    A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

    An area of the hotel was cordoned off yesterday while inquiries took place at the scene.

    Officers have appealed for anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.

