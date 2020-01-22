Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Health bosses in charge of cancer treatment in East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire say a temporary closure of oncology services in Scunthorpe may improve things for patients.

Oncology services in Scunthorpe are being stopped temporarily, leaving some patients with a round trip of up to 60 miles to either Cottingham, near Hull, or Grimsby.

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG) has apologised for the move, blaming a national shortage of staff.

But Professor Russell Patmore, from Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs cancer services for NLAG, says he believes patients will benefit from this change.

"I do think it's good enough for patients. I actually think there are things about it which make it better," he said.

"In an ideal world, we'd love to be able to do everything at every place. We'd love to be able to do that. The reality is that we can't."