Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

By Alex Rhodes

All times stated are UK

  1. Services mark year since death of footballer and pilot

    Church services are due to be held later to remember footballer Emiliano Sala and Lincolnshire pilot David Ibbotson, who both died in a plane crash exactly a year ago.

    Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson
    Copyright: Getty Images/David Ibbotson

    Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, from Crowle in North Lincolnshire, crashed on 21 January while travelling from Nantes in France to Cardiff on 21 January last year.

    Sala had been flying to join Cardiff when the light aircraft he was in crashed into the sea near the Channel Islands.

    It took rescuers two weeks to find the wreckage of the plane and the body of Mr Ibbotson has never been found.

    A report on the cause of the crash is due to be published in March.

