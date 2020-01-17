Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Calls for tighter rules on firework displays in Lincoln

    The introduction of new rules meaning all public firework displays would have to be advertised in advance are being examined by City of Lincoln Council.

    Fireworks
    The authority is proposing new rules which would mean if people are having a display they would have to give warning beforehand.

    It would also call on the government to limit the maximum noise level of fireworks sold for private displays.

    The RSPCA says nearly two thirds of dog owners have pets who become extremely frightened during firework displays.

