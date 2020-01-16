Lincs collage

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

By Kathy Green

  2. Arrests in Louth car wash modern day slavery investigation

    Three men have been arrested following an investigation into modern day slavery at a car wash in Louth.

    The men, all from the Grimsby area, were arrested today at the New Hand Car Wash on the Fairfield Industrial Estate.

    The arrested men, who are aged 19, 27 and 49, remain in police custody, according to the Lincolnshire force.

    Officers want to speak to anyone who has information they believe could assist with their investigation.

    Police have also made a specific plea to witnesses of a possible assault on a worker which is believed to have taken place at the car wash within the last three weeks.

  3. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A57 Lincolnshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A57 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, at B1190 Tom Otters Lane.

    A57 Lincolnshire - A57 Gainsborough Road in Newark And Sherwood closed and queues at the B1190 Tom Otters Lane junction, because of an accident.

  4. Alcohol tag cuts re-offending in Lincolnshire

    It's claimed an electronic tag which can spot if people have been drinking alcohol has helped to reduce re-offending in Lincolnshire.

    Electronic tag on leg
    The National Centre for Social Research says drinking plays a large part in crime, especially domestic violence.

    The tag works by taking a reading from the skin to detect alcohol that is emitted through perspiration.

    If the offender has consumed alcohol during the period of the order, potentially they could be returned to court.

    Over 200 people from three police force areas, including Lincolnshire, have been tagged during the past two years.

  6. Man arrested over Grimsby rape

    A man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a woman in Grimsby last year.

    Police Jacket
    Officers were called shortly after midnight on 10 March 2019 to reports a woman had been raped on Railway Street as she walked home.

    A 25-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of rape and actual bodily harm, according to police. He remains in custody while inquiries continue.

    Specialist officers continue to support the woman and to keep her up-to-date with the investigation, Humberside Police say.

    Quote Message: Since the initial report we've explored numerous lines of inquiry, including reviewing CCTV, house-to-house inquiries, consulting with the National Crime Agency and criminal profilers and working with Regional Scientific Support Services to explore all forensic opportunities available to us." from Det Ch Insp Stu Miller Senior Investigating Officer, Humberside Police
    Det Ch Insp Stu MillerSenior Investigating Officer, Humberside Police

  7. 'Australian breakfast' event to return to Lincoln

    At event to celebrate Lincoln's links with Australia is to return to the city for the first time in six years.

    Kangaroo sign on burnt land
    The popular "breakfast" event was previously held every January, in celebration of Lincoln's twinning with Port Lincoln in Australia

    It was cancelled in 2009 after City of Lincoln Council couldn't find a suitable venue.

    The Rotary Club of Lincoln Colonia is planning to hold the event to raise funds for those affected by the wildfires in Australia.

    It will take place at The Lincoln Hotel on 26 January, which is Australia Day.

  9. Work starts on 70-bed apartment block for older people

    Building work's beginning on a new housing block for older people on Bowden Drive in Lincoln.

    Design for new accomodation block
    De Wint Court on Bowden Drive (pictured below) is being demolished to make way for the block.

    City of Lincoln Council says it's being built both for people who want to live independently and those who need care on site.

    The scheme is being funded jointly by City of Lincoln Council, Lincolnshire County Council and Homes England.

    Construction work is due to finish by the end of next year.

    Current housing block on De Wint Court
  10. Charity 'horrified' at £12,500 bill to empty woodland bins

    Boston Woods Trust says it will have to start paying for bin collections after the council said it couldn't afford to collect them for free anymore.

    Litter bin
    The trust, an amenity space run by volunteers, faces paying the fee for its litter and dog waste collections from April.

    Volunteers say they were shocked and "horrified" when they were first told about the £12,500 increase in the cost of bin collections for the charity.

    The charity is now asking people to donate £20 a year to help cover the costs.

    Quote Message: I initially thought they'd got their figures wrong on the letter, I thought they put an extra nought on it. I couldn't believe they want to charge us that amount of money for emptying the bins." from Steve Ellwood Volunteer, Boston Woods Trust
    Steve EllwoodVolunteer, Boston Woods Trust

  11. Arrests as part of Boston murder investigation

    Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a man near Boston, police say.

    Copyright: BBC

    The body of 46-year-old Marcin Stolarek, a Polish national who lived in the area, was found near the pumping station on Chain Bridge Road on 12 January.

    He'd been dumped in the water following a sustained assault, according to police.

    Detectives say two men, aged 26 and 33, and a 26-year-old woman were arrested in Boston last night on suspicion of murder.

    All three people remain in custody, police say.

  12. Major Lincoln road to shut for four months

    Washingborough Road will close next month until July while engineers build a roundabout for the new Lincoln Eastern Bypass.

    Map of diversion route
    Work to construct the final new Lincoln bypass roundabout is due to start on Monday 17 February.

    The diversion route for non-HGV vehicles will be via Church Hill/Canwick Road/Sheep Wash Lane/Branston Road/Station Road/B1188 Lincoln Road and vice versa.

    The diversion route for HGVs will be via B1188/Lincoln Road to B1202 to B1190 and vice versa.

    Washingborough Road is expected to re-open in July, with the completed bypass set to open in the autumn, the council says.

    Quote Message: We're aware this will be inconvenient for many, so will be doing everything we can to minimise disruption throughout the closure." from Councillor Richard Davies Executive member for Highways
    Councillor Richard DaviesExecutive member for Highways

  13. Angry driver spray paints pothole after damage to car

    Lincolnshire County Council has criticised a motorist for spray painting around a pothole after it ruined her car tyre.

    Spray painted bug
    Karan Holland, from Spilsby, had to fork out £53 for a new tyre after driving over it earlier this month.

    She says she was so fed up, she went out to buy the paint and sprayed a bug around the hole.

    She's hoping it'll help warn other drivers about the pothole, which is located between Halton Holgate and Gunby Roundabout.

    Lincolnshire County Council says repairs will now take longer because engineers will have to clean the road and people should report potholes instead.

  14. Watch: Thursday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

    Abbie Dewhurst

    Weather Presenter, BBC Look North

    After a dry start it's going to turn wet and windy with gusts of up to 55mph.

    Temperatures will reach about 11C or 12C.

    Things will clear a little ovenight but there may still be some showers in places:

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch: Thursday's forecast

  15. Boston murder inquiry: Victim named as Marcin Stolarek

    A man whose dumped body was found in a Lincolnshire waterway was a Polish national, police have said.

    Chain Bar Road
    A murder inquiry was launched after the man was discovered in water on Chain Bridge Road in Boston on Sunday evening by a members of the public.

    Lincolnshire Police named the man as Marcin Stolarek, 46 and said he died from a "sustained attack".

    Mr Stolarek lived in Boston, but also had links to Spalding, a force spokesman said.

    Det Ch Insp Karl Whiffen, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit, added: "People in those communities may have details that could prove crucial to our investigation.

    "Please come forward with information so that we can bring his killer, or killers, to justice."

