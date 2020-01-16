Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Three men have been arrested following an investigation into modern day slavery at a car wash in Louth.

The men, all from the Grimsby area, were arrested today at the New Hand Car Wash on the Fairfield Industrial Estate.

The arrested men, who are aged 19, 27 and 49, remain in police custody, according to the Lincolnshire force.

Officers want to speak to anyone who has information they believe could assist with their investigation.

Police have also made a specific plea to witnesses of a possible assault on a worker which is believed to have taken place at the car wash within the last three weeks.