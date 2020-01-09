Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Savannah cat finds new home at Lincolnshire wildlife park
A Savannah cat seized by Border Force officials after attempts were made to smuggle her into the UK has been found a new home at a wildlife park in Lincolnshire.
Ark Wildlife ParkCopyright: Ark Wildlife Park
The cat, who has been named Flerken after the animals featured in the recent Captain Marvel film, has been taken in by Ark Wildlife Park and Rescue Sanctuary, in Stickney.
The Savannah breed is a cross between a domestic cat and an African Serval and can grow to three-times the size of an average cat.
Fundraising campaign to save Lincoln mental health centre
A community group is hoping to raise £60,000 to buy a wellbeing centre in Lincoln which is at risk of closure.
Community Assets PlusCopyright: Community Assets Plus
Community Assets Plus wants to buy the Involve Centre in Mint Lane from Lincolnshire County Council.
The centre provides counselling and support sessions.
The County Council says unless they can raise the money, it will put it back on the open market when the lease ends in 2022.
Quote Message: We've had some really positive meetings with Community Assets Plus. They have various options including buying the building now or at a later date and wish them every success with their fundraising efforts." from Kevin Kendall Assistant Director for corporate property at the County Council
We've had some really positive meetings with Community Assets Plus. They have various options including buying the building now or at a later date and wish them every success with their fundraising efforts."
Envelope update
Severe accident: A16 Lincolnshire both ways
BBC News Travel
A16 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, around West Marsh Road.
A16 Lincolnshire - A16 in Spalding blocked and queues in both directions around the West Marsh Road junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Watch: Thursday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
It will be cloudy and dry for most today though we may see some showers across North Yorkshire.
Temperatures will vary across the region between about 6C in the north and 11C across Lincolnshire.
Overnight it will remain cloudy with some patchy rain in places:
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Savannah cat finds new home at Lincolnshire wildlife park
A Savannah cat seized by Border Force officials after attempts were made to smuggle her into the UK has been found a new home at a wildlife park in Lincolnshire.
The cat, who has been named Flerken after the animals featured in the recent Captain Marvel film, has been taken in by Ark Wildlife Park and Rescue Sanctuary, in Stickney.
The Savannah breed is a cross between a domestic cat and an African Serval and can grow to three-times the size of an average cat.
Fundraising campaign to save Lincoln mental health centre
A community group is hoping to raise £60,000 to buy a wellbeing centre in Lincoln which is at risk of closure.
Community Assets Plus wants to buy the Involve Centre in Mint Lane from Lincolnshire County Council.
The centre provides counselling and support sessions.
The County Council says unless they can raise the money, it will put it back on the open market when the lease ends in 2022.
Envelope update
Severe accident: A16 Lincolnshire both ways
A16 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, around West Marsh Road.
A16 Lincolnshire - A16 in Spalding blocked and queues in both directions around the West Marsh Road junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Watch: Thursday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
It will be cloudy and dry for most today though we may see some showers across North Yorkshire.
Temperatures will vary across the region between about 6C in the north and 11C across Lincolnshire.
Overnight it will remain cloudy with some patchy rain in places:
Terror offences arrest man released
The 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of encouraging terrorism.Read more
Seal injured by sea litter set to be released
A seal rescued after being badly injured by rubbish dumped in the sea is set to be released back into the wild.
The 11-month-old seal, named Hulk, was rescued in October after suffering a large cut across his shoulders from a piece of plastic that had become wrapped around his body.
Now, after being nursed back to health at Natureland Seal Sanctuary he is ready to be released.
Matt Yeadon, from the sanctuary said Hulk had arrived with a "huge wound" across the back of his shoulders but was now "ready to go back to the wild".