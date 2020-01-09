Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A Savannah cat seized by Border Force officials after attempts were made to smuggle her into the UK has been found a new home at a wildlife park in Lincolnshire.

Ark Wildlife Park Copyright: Ark Wildlife Park

The cat, who has been named Flerken after the animals featured in the recent Captain Marvel film, has been taken in by Ark Wildlife Park and Rescue Sanctuary, in Stickney.

The Savannah breed is a cross between a domestic cat and an African Serval and can grow to three-times the size of an average cat.