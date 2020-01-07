Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

There's been a unprecedented spike in anti-social behaviour in Horncastle, charity workers say.
Police say windows of a home on Ingram Row were smashed, along with damage caused to a car (pictured below).
They also say a firecracker was thrown through the door of Little Caesars, a takeaway, and that a wheelie bin outside of a charity shop was set on fire (above).
Police say "incidents like this are rare in Horncastle" and they believe they are linked.
Workers in the charity shop say they haven't seen anything like this in the 12 years they've been working in the town.
Police say they're investigating.
Prolific shoplifter and 'undpredictable' trouble maker jailed
A man who was a persistent nuisance in Grimsby town centre has been jailed for a year after a string of offences.
24-year-old Kieran Kauss, of David Street in Grimsby, has been jailed for 50 weeks at Grimsby Magistrates court for 14 counts of shop theft, common assault, causing more than £5,000 worth of criminal damage, assault by beating and two counts of racial abuse.
The charges refer to incidents which go back as far October 2019.
In one incident, he was caught attempting to walk off with stolen goods from a shop, when detained, he stripped naked and caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to a holding room.
SGT Jamie Allen Neighbourhoods Officer at Humberside Police: "Kieran Kauss is an unpredictable man who would one minute be compliant and behave himself, then the next be argumentative and violent. By sending him to prison he is in the best place. His sentencing will make Grimsby a much safer place."
Kieran Kauss is an unpredictable man who would one minute be compliant and behave himself, then the next be argumentative and violent. By sending him to prison he is in the best place. His sentencing will make Grimsby a much safer place.
Wind Warning for Lincolnshire
A yellow weather warning for "very strong winds" has been issued for Lincolnshire this week.
The Met Office issued the warning for Thursday, suggesting that there's a small chance of disruption and potentially of damage to buildings or injuries caused by flying debris.
The rest of the week is expected to be breezy, wet and mild.
Tomorrow, highs of 9C are predicted, with light cloud and a moderate breeze.
It's expected that heavy rain will begin tomorrow night and continue into Thursday.
Council tax rise to pay for social care and floods
Your Council Tax bills are set to rise by at least £45 from April, according to Lincolnshire County Council.
Over half of the 3.5% rise - £45.19 for Band D properties - will be dedicated to paying for adult social care, officials say.
But the leader of the county council says they also plan to spend more on roads, as well as equipping Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue with more pumps to react to flooding.
In 2019, hundreds of properties were evacuated because of flooding in Wainfleet (pictured), Market Rasen, Scotter and Ruskington.
A final decision on the exact bill will be reached next month.
Girl injured in hit-and-run crash
A girl has been taken to hospital after being struck by car at a pedestrian crossing in a hit-and-run.
The incident happened as the girl was crossing Newmarket, in Louth, at about 16:15 on Monday.
Lincolnshire Police said she was hit by a silver Ford Focus (pictured above) after it ran a red light.
The driver did not stop at the scene.
The force has declined to say how old the girl is.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
Lincoln man arrested over right-wing terrorism offences
A 19-year-old man from Lincoln has been arrested on suspicion of right-wing terror offences.
East Midlands counter-terrorism officers detained the man in a pre-planned operation in the Highfields area of Leicester at 07:00 GMT.
Ch Supt Jon McAdam said: "The alleged offences relate to the encouragement of terrorism and dissemination of a terrorist publication."
He added: "This relates to extreme right-wing terrorism."
Lincolnshire Police has called for a review of a shop's licence to sell alcohol over concerns about the licence holder's husband.
The force has asked Boston Borough Council to "seriously consider" revoking Nawal Ahmed's license for European Food, on Wide Bargate in the town, because of worries about crime, disorder and public safety.
According to a council report, police say her husband, Omid Hatemi, has previously worked illegally while in the country and has links to another illegal worker found working in the premises in May 2019 under other owners.
They said Mr Hatemi has “not been truthful with Lincolnshire Police” in regards to his application and his involvement with previous owners under which they said criminality had been encountered.
Officers say “his history shows he has a disregard for the law” and alleged that he has continued to work illegally.
Mrs Ahmed’s licence was granted in September 2019, however, an application to vary it to include Mr Hatemi was rejected in December due to Lincolnshire Police’s concerns.
The council's Licensing Sub-Committee is due to meet on 13 January to discuss the matter.
'Homes saved' after new bypass route chosen
Homes don't need to be demolished to make way for a new relief road for Spalding after a new route has been settled on today.
Lincolnshire County Council's highways experts recommended an original route which was cheaper and more efficient would have meant that nine houses had to be demolished.
Today they've settled on a more expensive route which will mean a commercial property may have to move but that no houses need to be demolished.
Frank Roberts, whose home could have been demolished, said he felt sick before the result was delivered but says he feels "very lucky" now he knows his home is safe.
Cllr Richard Davies Highways Portfolio Holder - Lincolnshire County Council: "It's slightly more expensive, by about 2.5 - 3% on the overall budget but it's far better to move it slightly further out, albeit that won't make it quite as effective as a relief road because the further you go from where people are getting from the less likely people are to use it. It's a compromise."
It's slightly more expensive, by about 2.5 - 3% on the overall budget but it's far better to move it slightly further out, albeit that won't make it quite as effective as a relief road because the further you go from where people are getting from the less likely people are to use it. It's a compromise.
Twenty-five people, and millions of animals, have died in huge fires sparked by drought and a delayed rainy season in Austalia.
Jayne Fisk Paws Across the Ocean: "Australians are a strong culture, they're big on being out there to help people and now it's their turn to need the help. My Australian friend says they're not bothered whether they see people donating 20p, a pound or a million pounds to them, it's the fact people care."
Australians are a strong culture, they're big on being out there to help people and now it's their turn to need the help. My Australian friend says they're not bothered whether they see people donating 20p, a pound or a million pounds to them, it's the fact people care."
We will also see some showery outbreaks of rain spreading in from the west throughout the day.
It will, however, be very mild for the time of year with temperatures getting up to about 14C in places:
Spalding relief road route due to be decided
The route of Spalding's £39m relief road is due to be decided by councillors later this morning.
The four-mile (6.5km) route will link the the A1175
and A16 to the south and east of Spalding, to the B1356 Spalding Road to the
north in a move to planned by Lincolnshire County Council to "relieve congestion and improve journey times".
The route of the road, however, has caused controversy, with earlier plans proposing the demolition of nine properties on Bourne Road.
Grimsby sign Burnley's Glennon on loan
Flood-hit equine welfare charity moves horses to new home
A new home has been found for dozens of horses which had to be moved because of flooding.
More than 40 horses had to be moved from Bransby Horses' site, near Broxholme, after the land was flooded in November.
The charity say the land (pictured above) could be unusable for over a year because of contamination.
The horses are now being moved to a site in Langworth.
Hundreds join knitting group to help Australia's koalas
More than 800 people have joined a group set up to knit mittens for koalas injured in Australia's months-long bushfire crisis.
Hundreds of people signed up to the group within 48 hours of it being launched by Lincoln knitting enthusiast Jayne Fisk
Paws Across the Ocean was established after the Animal Rescue Craft Guild of Australia put out an appeal for help.
They say pouches for baby kangaroos, mittens for koalas and even wraps for bats are needed after wildlife has been devastated by wildfires in Australia.
Twenty-five people, and millions of animals, have died in huge fires sparked by drought and a delayed rainy season in Austalia.
Your pictures: Today's sunrise
The sunrise across Lincolnshire was pretty spectacular this morning - and if you weren't lucky enough to see it for yourself, our BBC Weather Watchers were out taking these great photos:
Watch: Tuesday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Lisa Gallagher
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
We're in for a very windy day today with a yellow weather warning for wind in place across parts of North, West and South Yorkshire.
We will also see some showery outbreaks of rain spreading in from the west throughout the day.
It will, however, be very mild for the time of year with temperatures getting up to about 14C in places:
Spalding relief road route due to be decided
The route of Spalding's £39m relief road is due to be decided by councillors later this morning.
The four-mile (6.5km) route will link the the A1175 and A16 to the south and east of Spalding, to the B1356 Spalding Road to the north in a move to planned by Lincolnshire County Council to "relieve congestion and improve journey times".
The route of the road, however, has caused controversy, with earlier plans proposing the demolition of nine properties on Bourne Road.
But, last month the council's Highways Scrutiny Committee backed an amended route which would cut through a nearby factory site at an additional cost of £2.24m.
The newly proposed route is due to be considered by the council's executive at 10:30.