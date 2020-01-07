Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

There's been a unprecedented spike in anti-social behaviour in Horncastle, charity workers say.

Police say windows of a home on Ingram Row were smashed, along with damage caused to a car (pictured below).

They also say a firecracker was thrown through the door of Little Caesars, a takeaway, and that a wheelie bin outside of a charity shop was set on fire (above).

Police say "incidents like this are rare in Horncastle" and they believe they are linked.

Workers in the charity shop say they haven't seen anything like this in the 12 years they've been working in the town.

Police say they're investigating.