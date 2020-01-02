Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Sleaford parking spaces to be replaced by dining areas
Sleaford Market Place is set to get a taste of European cafe culture after planning permission was granted for part of the space to be used as an alfresco eating and drinking area.
North Kesteven District Council says a number of parking bays will be removed to allow businesses to offer outdoor seating.
It says officers will meet with nearby restaurants to pull together
a plan with a view to implementing the changes in the Spring.
Quote Message: It's about using that space more productively, and to bring people into the area. One thing that is often said is that we don't make good use [of the space] and don't have areas to entice people into; and this is part of that process." from Richard Wright Leader of North Kesteven District Council
It's about using that space more productively, and to bring people into the area. One thing that is often said is that we don't make good use [of the space] and don't have areas to entice people into; and this is part of that process."
Grimsby man among three killed in New Year's Eve crash
A 23-year-old man from Grimsby was one of three people killed in a crash near Heathrow Airport on New Year's Eve.
A white Toyota Yaris collided with a Mercedes HGV on Bedfont Road, in Stanwell, at about 23:40 on 31 December.
Mr Fell died along with another man aged 25 and a 20-year-old woman, who were all in the Yaris.
A fourth passenger, a 25 year-old woman, was seriously injured.
British Airways said it was "deeply saddened" by the news.
A spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with their family and friends, who we are supporting at this distressing time."
An online fundraising page set up by a colleague from BA has already raised more than £50,000 for the victims' families.
Man wanted for multiple thefts in Spalding
Lincolnshire Police have issued a picture of a man want they want to speak to in connection with five shop thefts.
Police believe Aron Duff, 35, may still be in the Spalding area.
Anyone who may have seen him is being asked to contact the Lincolnshire force.
'Unprecedented demand' for ambulances on New Year's Eve
East Midlands Ambulance service (EMAS) faced "unprecedented demand" for its services over the New Year holiday, it's been revealed.
The service, which covers Lincolnshire, took 1,021 calls in the first seven hours of New Year's Day, an average of one 999 call every 20 seconds.
The ambulance service says many of the calls were injuries or illness related to alcohol.
EMAS says people should only use 999 for urgent and life-threatening conditions like suspected strokes, breathing difficulties, heavy bleeding or loss of consciousness.
Quote Message: Our teams have been working tirelessly to prepare for the overall rise in demand expected during December, January and into February and we continue to work closely with colleagues in other NHS organisations to ensure patients receive the help they need." from Ben Holdaway Strategic commander, EMAS
Our teams have been working tirelessly to prepare for the overall rise in demand expected during December, January and into February and we continue to work closely with colleagues in other NHS organisations to ensure patients receive the help they need."
Cathedral chancellor denies indecent assault on student
The chancellor of Lincoln Cathedral has has denied an allegation of indecently assaulting a student at a party.
The Rev Canon Dr Paul Overend, 53, is accused of grabbing the woman and kissing her while he was a chaplain at Cardiff University in 1997.
Rev Overend, who was appointed canon chancellor at Lincoln Cathedral in 2017, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court this morning to plead not guilty to the charge of indecent assault.
Judge Richard Twomlow told him a trial date had been fixed for June, and released him on unconditional bail.
Rev Overend spent seven years as university chaplain in Cardiff before teaching philosophy and ethics at the university and at Liverpool Hope University.
He was given the full-time post of chancellor at Lincoln Cathedral in November 2017, leading the cathedral's work on public theology and Christian education, before stepping down 14 months later when he was charged by South Wales Police.
Floodwaters recede but flotsam clean-up begins
Volunteers are planning to clean up detritus left by flood waters in a Lincolnshire village.
The Barlings Eau burst its banks in November and flooded 1,500 acres of farmland, and completely submerged Short Ferry Road.
Today volunteers are cleaning up debris left on the road by the waters.
Experts from Lincolnshire County Council's highways teams are due to visit the road to assess its structural integrity before it's officially reopened.
Quote Message: Although the road surface looks A-OK, you don't know what's underneath. The ground itself could be like plasticine." from Ian Fleetwood County councillor
Although the road surface looks A-OK, you don't know what's underneath. The ground itself could be like plasticine."
Northern services 'completely unacceptable' - Minister
A government minister has said train operator Northern is not fit to operate and has reiterated the need to intervene on its franchise.
Transport secretary Grant Shapps says the poor performance by Northern, which runs services across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, "cannot continue".
Mr Shapps issued a "request for proposals" from the firm and the Operator of Last Resort in October - the first steps towards taking services into direct government control.
Speaking to the BBC this morning, Mr Shapps criticised the company saying it's "completely unacceptable" to have a situation where trains didn't run to a timetable.
"I simply won't put up with that. It's absolutely the case that Northern are not fit to run. I do not think the service being operated on Northern is anywhere near acceptable.
"I don't think it's right that people can't always rely on their train services...I will absolutely bring that situation to an end."
Responding, David Brown, managing director at Northern, said the franchise has faced "several material and unprecedented challenges" recently, outside of the company's control.
"We are
delivering the biggest transformation of local rail for a generation, with 52
of our 101 new trains in service and driver training taking place on
dozens more trains right now", he said.
"Alongside 2,000 extra services per week, this is
part of a £600m investment in improving customers’ experience. We are
continuing to invest in better stations, better offers for customers and
more recruitment."
Lincolnshire's rail passengers face higher fares
The price of catching a train in Lincolnshire has gone up from today.
The price of a ticket on East Midlands Railway services is to rise by 2.6%, while Northern is shunting its fares up by 2.5%.
The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, says the rise will help to pay for investment in the network.
But watchdog Transport Focus has criticised the fare rises, saying passengers already pay over the odds for bad service.
Quote Message: Around half of passengers already believe they're not getting value for money, particularly in the north. Northern and TransPennine Express customers have not had the quality of service, the reliability, to match rising fares in recent years." from David Sidebottom Transport Focus
Around half of passengers already believe they're not getting value for money, particularly in the north. Northern and TransPennine Express customers have not had the quality of service, the reliability, to match rising fares in recent years."
'Next milestone' for future of Usher Gallery due soon
A decision over the future of Lincoln's Usher Gallery is moving closer, according to Lincolnshire County Council.
The authority, which operates the attraction, says it can't afford to keep it running.
The county council's Head of Culture, Will Mason, says he's hopeful there'll be something positive to report soon.
"The next milestone in terms of the possibilities about the future of it continuing as an art gallery operated by a third party will come sometime during January," he says.
"It's unlikely that will be an absolute at which point we'll be able to say it's 'yes', but certainly we're anticipating the next milestone will be in January."
City of Lincoln Council, which owns the building, is working with two local voluntary groups to see if they can get the money together to keep it open.
It says the Historic Lincoln Trust and the Usher Gallery Trust are in the process of creating a business plan and they've been given a couple of extra months to fully develop their case.
