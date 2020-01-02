Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A decision over the future of Lincoln's Usher Gallery is moving closer, according to Lincolnshire County Council.

The authority, which operates the attraction, says it can't afford to keep it running.

The county council's Head of Culture, Will Mason, says he's hopeful there'll be something positive to report soon.

"The next milestone in terms of the possibilities about the future of it continuing as an art gallery operated by a third party will come sometime during January," he says.

"It's unlikely that will be an absolute at which point we'll be able to say it's 'yes', but certainly we're anticipating the next milestone will be in January."

City of Lincoln Council, which owns the building, is working with two local voluntary groups to see if they can get the money together to keep it open.

It says the Historic Lincoln Trust and the Usher Gallery Trust are in the process of creating a business plan and they've been given a couple of extra months to fully develop their case.