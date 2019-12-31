Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Police are trying to trace a man who took cash from two people after promising them cheap goods.

The first incident happened on 16 December in Scunthorpe when a man knocked on the door of a house in Bellingham Road and offered to sell the occupant some tobacco for £100.

The occupant handed over the cash to the man who said he would come back, but never did.

The second happened incident at a house on Hawthorn Avenue in Brigg on 17 December when a man offered to sell cheap alcohol to another victim, who gave him a lift to a "lock up" where the drink was supposed to be stored.

The victim had put the money down in the car. The man took it, left the vehicle and didn’t return.

Anyone with information about the incidents is being asked to contact Humberside Police.