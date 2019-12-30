Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Motorist dies after tree crash

    A man has died two weeks after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree near a village in North Lincolnshire.

    Sandtoft Road
    The man was injured in the crash on Sandtoft Road in Belton, between Doncaster and Scunthorpe, on 16 December.

    The driver was taken to hospital and was described as being in a stable condition, but died on Friday, Humberside Police has confirmed.

    Officers are appealing for information and want to hear from anyone who saw the man's silver Suzuki Grand Vitara before the crash.

