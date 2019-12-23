Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

It's going to be a mix of sunshine and showers today with temperatures getting up to about 8C or 9C. Overnight it will start off clear and dry but come the early hours of Tuesday a band of rain will sweep in from the south west:
Watch: Monday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
Abbie Dewhurst
Weather Presenter, BBC Look North
Watch: Meet the man cooking Christmas dinner for thousands
It can be the most stressful meal of the year, and for many people it is too daunting or expensive to cook for themselves.
However, Glyn Ettridge has provided thousands of Christmas dinners to older people in Lincolnshire over the last six years.
He provides them free of charge and one woman told him it was the first Christmas lunch she had had in 21 years: