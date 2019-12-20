Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Three packages of class A drugs 'the size of golf balls' were found when police stopped a car and searched the passengers.

BBC Copyright: BBC

The vehicle was stopped in the A15 near Barton yesterday by Lincolnshire officers.

Two men who were in the car were questioned and searched.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of possessing an illegal drug with intent to supply.

One of the pair was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

They’ve both been released under investigation.