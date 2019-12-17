Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Air crash investigators say it could take months to find out why a plane crashed near Spilsby at the weekend, killing the pilot.

The single-seater plane crashed at Mavis Enderby just after 13:00 on Sunday afternoon and a man was pronounced dead at the scene, Lincolnshire Police said.

Three Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) inspectors are leading the investigation, supported by the force.

Mark Hatt-Ellis, an engineer-inspector at the AAIB, says the plane has now been recovered.

"We'll be taking the aircraft to Farnborough where over the next few months we'll take the aircraft apart.

"I'll be going through it in detail, looking at its systems and the engine - all those parts - to try and understand."

Anyone who saw a small aircraft flying in the area between 10:30 and 13:00 on Sunday has been asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.