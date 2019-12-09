Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Boris Johnson is touring Brexit-voting Labour-held seats in Humberside and north-east England, with three days to go before polling day.

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

He started the day at a fish market in Grimsby, one of a number of longstanding Labour constituencies that voted heavily to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum that both the Conservatives and the Brexit Party are targeting.

Great Grimsby has been a Labour seat for more than 70 years, with Melanie Onn securing a majority of 2,565 in 2017.

The candidates standing in Great Grismby are: