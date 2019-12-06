Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

By Lynsey Bradford

  1. Skegness mosque plan gets go-ahead

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Plans to build the first mosque in Skegness have been approved by East Lindsey District Councillors, despite concerns from nearby residents over parking.

    Mosque plan
    Copyright: ELDC/LDRS

    The authority’s planning committee voted in favour of Skegness Central Mosque Group’s plans, which include a community centre and four self-contained flats, which will be built next to the former Methodist Chapel on Roman Bank.

    Applicant Naseer Iqbal told councillors he had purchased the site after more than 10 years with no interest and called it a “blot on the landscape”.

    He said the new centre would serve all people, with part of the hall available to rent for public events.

    He told councillors: “We are a small, peaceful community that needs a place to worship.”

    Objectors said they were concerned about the impact on traffic, including congestion on Roman Bank and inadequate parking leading to an overspill into residential areas.

    An arson attack on the site of the community centre earlier this year hit funding plans for the mosque.

