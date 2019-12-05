Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

By Lynsey Bradford

    Severe accident: A15 Lincolnshire southbound

    A15 Lincolnshire southbound severe accident, from A1500 Horncastle Lane to A46.

    A15 Lincolnshire - A15 in Welton Cliff blocked and queues southbound from the A1500 Horncastle Lane junction to Riseholme Roundabout, because of an accident involving four vehicles.

  2. Water pumping continues at river breach site

    Water which flooded acres of farmland near Woodhall Spa after heavy rainfall last week is being pumped back into the river.

    Sandbags at river breach
    The Timberland Delph burst its banks and left about 200 acres of farmland under up to 3ft of water in places.

    Nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution.

    Sandbags have since been used to mend the 40ft wide breach ahead of a permanent fix using clay.

