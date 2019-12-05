Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Water which flooded acres of farmland near Woodhall Spa after heavy rainfall last week is being pumped back into the river. The Timberland Delph burst its banks and left about 200 acres of farmland under up to 3ft of water in places. Nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution. Sandbags have since been used to mend the 40ft wide breach ahead of a permanent fix using clay.
By Lynsey Bradford
Severe accident: A15 Lincolnshire southbound
A15 Lincolnshire southbound severe accident, from A1500 Horncastle Lane to A46.
A15 Lincolnshire - A15 in Welton Cliff blocked and queues southbound from the A1500 Horncastle Lane junction to Riseholme Roundabout, because of an accident involving four vehicles.
Water pumping continues at river breach site
