Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Witnesses to a "verbal altercation" in Boston at the weekend are being asked to contact police.

It happened at about 15:10 in the Spilsby Road/Tower Road area of the town at about 15:10 on Saturday afternoon.

Officers say they've spoken to the two people involved, one of whom is said to have had a dog.

However, they would like to hear from anyone who has more information about what happened.