Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Witnesses to a "verbal altercation" in Boston at the weekend are being asked to contact police. It happened at about 15:10 in the Spilsby Road/Tower Road area of the town at about 15:10 on Saturday afternoon. Officers say they've spoken to the two people involved, one of whom is said to have had a dog. However, they would like to hear from anyone who has more information about what happened.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Witness appeal over Boston 'altercation'
Witnesses to a "verbal altercation" in Boston at the weekend are being asked to contact police.
It happened at about 15:10 in the Spilsby Road/Tower Road area of the town at about 15:10 on Saturday afternoon.
Officers say they've spoken to the two people involved, one of whom is said to have had a dog.
However, they would like to hear from anyone who has more information about what happened.