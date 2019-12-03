Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

  1. Witness appeal over Boston 'altercation'

    Witnesses to a "verbal altercation" in Boston at the weekend are being asked to contact police.

    It happened at about 15:10 in the Spilsby Road/Tower Road area of the town at about 15:10 on Saturday afternoon.

    Officers say they've spoken to the two people involved, one of whom is said to have had a dog.

    However, they would like to hear from anyone who has more information about what happened.

