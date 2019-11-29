Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Police have issued CCTV images of a man and woman they want to speak to in connection with an alleged assault on a child in Ingoldmells.
Lincolnshire PoliceCopyright: Lincolnshire Police
Officers want to identify the pair as they believe they can assist with their inquiries.
The incident occurred at on 15 August at Planet Fun in Sea Lane.
Anyone who knows the man or woman is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.
Severe disruption: A180 Lincolnshire both ways
A180 Lincolnshire both ways severe disruption, at Victor Street.
A180 Lincolnshire - A180 Cleethorpe Road in Grimsby closed and it's slow in both directions at the Victor Street junction, because of a police investigation.
Half marathon registration to open next week
Running shoes at the ready - registrations for the Lincoln half marathon open on Monday.
Lincoln City FoundationCopyright: Lincoln City Foundation
Lincoln City Foundation and Curly's Athletes have planned a city route which will take in open green spaces, the historic north and the south of the city.
The race will take place in September, and has seen more than 1,000 people pre-register.
The event was cancelled in 2018.
Quote Message: We have been overwhelmed by the interest in our event, not only from those wanting to run, but offers of volunteers and from businesses wanting to support." from Charlotte Hornsby Operations manager, Lincoln City Foundation
We have been overwhelmed by the interest in our event, not only from those wanting to run, but offers of volunteers and from businesses wanting to support."
Men in balaclavas threaten shop staff with blade
Police are appealing for information after two men wearing balaclavas attempted to rob a newsagents in Grantham last month.
GoogleCopyright: Google
The two men entered Alma Park News at about 19:45 on 23 October.
One of them threatened the shopkeeper with a "bladed item" before leaving the store empty-handed.
Police say "extensive investigations" have been carried out, but inquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the force.
Older LGBTQ+ people in Lincolnshire to get more support
Older LGBTQ+ people living in East Lindsey are to be offered more support thanks to a national charity.
Think 2 SpeakCopyright: Think 2 Speak
Think 2 Speak, which promotes social inclusion, has teamed up with Community Lincs to help people access services and get support.
Project coordinator Rebecca Kerry said there can be a "stigma" among the over 50s in acknowledging the LGBTQ+ community.
"People are reluctant to answer questions about sexuality and gender orientation. We think because there is that reluctance and there is a low level of services offering support, we don't see those people."
Ms Kerry said Community Lincs had connected with an existing LGBTQ+ support group in Skegness which said 75% of its members were over 50.
She said it would be working with the group to feed back information to Think 2 Speak about the way it works to help develop and train people involved in the project.
Apostrophe campaign ends due to 'ignorance and laziness'
A retired journalist who founded a campaign to preserve the correct use of the apostrophe is bowing out because "ignorance has won".
The Apostrophe Protection Society was started by John Richards in 2001 to tackle misuse of the punctuation mark.
His work involved advising people on proper use and writing to organisations to highlight their apostrophe abuse.
The 96-year-old said: "We have done our best but the ignorance and laziness present in modern times have won."
His website contains a list of rules on where to place apostrophes, as well as a photo gallery detailing dozens of examples of misuse.
The former newspaper reporter and sub editor from Boston, Lincolnshire, said although he was closing it down, it would remain open for a limited time for "reference and interest".
Severe accident: A16 Lincolnshire both ways
A16 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, between Gosberton Bank and Marsh Lane.
A16 Lincolnshire - A16 in Surfleet closed in both directions between the Gosberton Bank junction and the Marsh Lane junction, because of an accident.
Dyke bank breach leaves farmland under water
Nearly 200 acres of land in Lincolnshire owned by inventor Sir James Dyson is flooded.Read more
Firefighters assist in clearing flooding on A46
Fire crews from Gainsborough are currently clearing flooding on the A46:
Police in river search for missing 82-year-old man
Police searching for a missing 82-year-old man are searching the River Witham.
Fred Gibson was last seen in Woodhall Spa yesterday afternoon.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police:
Severe accident: A15 Lincolnshire both ways
A15 Lincolnshire both ways severe accident, between Blyborough Grange and Blyborough Grange.
A15 Lincolnshire - A15 in Blyborough Grange closed and it's slow in both directions between the Blyborough Grange junction and the Blyborough Grange junction, because of an accident involving a lorry.
Man, 82, missing from Woodhall Spa
Police are appealing for help to find an 82-year-old man who has gone missing in Lincolnshire.
Fred Gibson was last seen in Woodhall Spa yesterday afternoon.
He's described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, with short hair. He was wearing a blue top and a sleeveless shooting jacket.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.
Two brothers win Lincolnshire Police public service award
Two brothers from Lincolnshire whose father killed their mother and sister have won an award for outstanding contribution to public service.
Luke and Ryan Hart have campaigned to highlight controlling and coercive behaviour since the deaths of their mother Claire and sister Charlotte in Spalding in 2016.
A review into the killings has detailed how Mrs Hart and her three children had been suffering from coercive control abuse by her husband for many years without them realising.
Luke and Ryan have since launched their own organisation, Coco Awareness, have published a best-selling book and have become White Ribbon Ambassadors and Refuge Champions.
They also regularly speak at national and international events.
The brothers have received the award as part of Lincolnshire Police’s annual recognition awards.
Flooding and river breach near Woodhall Spa
There's been another breach of a waterway in Lincolnshire following recent heavy rain.
This time it's the Timberland Delph, near Woodhall Spa, which has breached its banks leaving farmland flooded.
The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for the River Witham and associated fens.
It says the situation is "evolving", but warns low-lying properties in the area could be at risk of flooding:
Ambulances queue as hospitals face 'unprecedented demand'
A Lincolnshire hospital trust is continuing to ask patients to use pharmacy or GP services if possible to alleviate pressure on A&E departments.
Patients with serious conditions have reported waiting over 12 hours at Lincoln's accident and emergency department due to a shortage of beds.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said Lincoln A&E was experiencing long delays while "very poorly" patients waited to be admitted.
Ambulances also had to queue outside the building on Thursday.
A hospital spokesperson said: "We are continuing to see increasing numbers of patients attending our A&E, many of whom are very poorly and need to be admitted to one of our wards.
"As a result of this unprecedented demand, our wards are extremely busy and patients are facing waits to be admitted, causing delays in our A&E."