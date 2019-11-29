Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Police have issued CCTV images of a man and woman they want to speak to in connection with an alleged assault on a child in Ingoldmells.

Lincolnshire Police Copyright: Lincolnshire Police

Officers want to identify the pair as they believe they can assist with their inquiries.

The incident occurred at on 15 August at Planet Fun in Sea Lane.

Anyone who knows the man or woman is asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.