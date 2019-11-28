Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Four car parks in Sleaford will close next week to allow essential maintenance work to be carried out.

Work will take place on Cogglesford Mill, Money’s Yard, Eastbanks and Church Lane car parks between 9 and 11 December.

Works have been spaced out to ensure car parking in the town is still available.

The planned works will take place on:

Monday 9 December from 07:00 at Cogglesford Mill car park

Tuesday 10 December from 07:00 at Eastbanks and Church Lane car parks

Wednesday 11 December from 18:00 at Money's Yard car park

Alternative car parking is available at Eastgate, Grantham Road, and the Market Place.