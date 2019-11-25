Lincs collage
Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

By Lizzie Musham

  1. Thousands give up on police '101' calls before answer

    More than 20,000 people calling the non-emergency "101" police number in Lincolnshire last year gave up before their call was answered, new figures show.

    The statistics from the Lincolnshire force show that one person calling the 101 number had to wait for 50 minutes to get a response.

    The average waiting time was almost three minutes.

    Lincolnshire Police says the long waits are down to a high number of calls.

