Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A shopping centre which had to be evacuated after an "unknown substance" was discovered will be open as normal today.

Google Copyright: Google

Shoppers were asked to leave The Hildreds Centre, in Skegness, at about 16:30 yesterday after the substance was found.

Lincolnshire Police said no one was injured and there were no long lasting effects of the substance.

The force said investigations are ongoing and has appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Charles Spooner, Director at NewRiver, the owners of Hildreds Shopping Centre said: “Our security team acted swiftly to secure the centre contacted the police and emergency services immediately, who attended the centre.

"The safety and security of everyone in our centre is always our first priority and we are supporting the police with their investigation."

He said the centre would be open as normal today.