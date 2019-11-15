Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Following heavy rain over the last 24 hours, three more flood warnings have been issued for Lincolnshire.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images Copyright: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

They cover the River Slea in Sleaford, Ruskington Beck and the River Glen at Surfleet Reservoir.

Several other flood warnings remain in place across the county, with an additional three for the River Trent on the Nottinghamshire border.

These warnings mean "flooding is expected and immediate action is required".

For the full list of current flood warnings, take a look at the government's Flood Information Service .

Flooding's also causing some travel problems this morning, with the A46 closed in both directions at Nettleton and the A156 closed between Lea and Marton.

Train services have also been suspended between Lincoln and Sheffield.