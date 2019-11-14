Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Emergency crews will be on standby today as more rain's expected to hit parts of Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire already hit by flooding, Humberside Fire and Rescue says. The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" weather warning, saying as much as 30mm could fall in areas already affected. Waithe Beck, near Waltham in North East Lincolnshire, still has a flood warning in place. Another remains in force at Patrington Haven in East Yorkshire, but the Met Office's yellow weather warning for rain does not cover that area. Humberside Fire and Rescue Service says it will have crews in place from 09:00 this morning ready for any localised flooding across the region.
Live Reporting
By Paul Russell
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Fire crews ready for further flooding
Emergency crews will be on standby today as more rain's expected to hit parts of Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire already hit by flooding, Humberside Fire and Rescue says.
The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" weather warning, saying as much as 30mm could fall in areas already affected.
Waithe Beck, near Waltham in North East Lincolnshire, still has a flood warning in place.
Another remains in force at Patrington Haven in East Yorkshire, but the Met Office's yellow weather warning for rain does not cover that area.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service says it will have crews in place from 09:00 this morning ready for any localised flooding across the region.
Delays on trains after West Yorkshire derailment
Rail passengers in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are expected to face extra delays this morning after a train derailed at a depot near Leeds.
LNER said in a statement: "There has been a low speed derailment of an empty passenger train within the depot near Leeds.
"No one has been injured in this incident," it added.
The company has already cancelled several services between Leeds, Lincoln and London Kings Cross this morning and are advising commuters to check before they travel.
Disruption on the route is expected to continue until about 18:30.
More rain sparks fears over new flooding in Lincolnshire
Heavy rain could lead to more flooding and damage in Lincolnshire, the Met Office has warned.
Up to 45mm of rain is expected later in areas which have already been flooded across the county, with a yellow "be aware" Met Office warning in place.
Those include around the Barlings Eau, near Lincoln, where farmland is already under 6ft to 10ft of water.
The heavy rain is forecast from 09:00 this morning until 03:00 tomorrow morning.
Five flood warnings remain in place across Lincolnshire.