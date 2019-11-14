Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Emergency crews will be on standby today as more rain's expected to hit parts of Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire already hit by flooding, Humberside Fire and Rescue says.

Danny Lawson/PA Wire Copyright: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" weather warning, saying as much as 30mm could fall in areas already affected.

Waithe Beck, near Waltham in North East Lincolnshire, still has a flood warning in place.

Another remains in force at Patrington Haven in East Yorkshire, but the Met Office's yellow weather warning for rain does not cover that area.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service says it will have crews in place from 09:00 this morning ready for any localised flooding across the region.