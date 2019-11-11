Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Lizzie Musham

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. British Steel to be rescued by Chinese firm in £70m deal

    Simon Jack

    BBC Business Editor

    British Steel is set to announce a rescue deal with China's Jingye Group, which could safeguard up to 4,000 jobs in the UK, including at its major site in North Lincolnshire.

    Scunthorpe plant
    Copyright: Reuters

    Jingye Group has agreed in principle to buy British Steel for £70m.

    It is understood that the government will help in the form of loan guarantees and other financial support.

    British Steel has been kept running by the government since May when the company went into liquidation.

    As well as employing 4,000 people at its Scunthorpe and Teesside sites, British Steel supports an additional 20,000 jobs in the supply chain.

Back to top