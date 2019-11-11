Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

British Steel is set to announce a rescue deal with China's Jingye Group, which could safeguard up to 4,000 jobs in the UK, including at its major site in North Lincolnshire. Jingye Group has agreed in principle to buy British Steel for £70m. It is understood that the government will help in the form of loan guarantees and other financial support. British Steel has been kept running by the government since May when the company went into liquidation. As well as employing 4,000 people at its Scunthorpe and Teesside sites, British Steel supports an additional 20,000 jobs in the supply chain.
By Lizzie Musham
British Steel to be rescued by Chinese firm in £70m deal
Simon Jack
BBC Business Editor
British Steel is set to announce a rescue deal with China's Jingye Group, which could safeguard up to 4,000 jobs in the UK, including at its major site in North Lincolnshire.
Jingye Group has agreed in principle to buy British Steel for £70m.
It is understood that the government will help in the form of loan guarantees and other financial support.
British Steel has been kept running by the government since May when the company went into liquidation.
As well as employing 4,000 people at its Scunthorpe and Teesside sites, British Steel supports an additional 20,000 jobs in the supply chain.