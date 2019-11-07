Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Paul Russell

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Watch: Thursday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

    Abbie Dewhurst

    Weather Presenter, BBC Look North

    It's a very unsettled day today with a yellow weather waning in place across much of the region and an amber warning across parts of South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire.

    The rain is gong to be around for much of the day and it will be very heavy at times.

    Temperatures will reach about 9C or 10C but it will feel cooler with the breeze.

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch: Thursday's weather forecast

  2. Yellow weather warning for rain in place for Lincolnshire

    A yellow weather warning for rain has been put in place for Lincolnshire.

    Weather map
    Copyright: MET Office

    The Met Office has said "prolonged rain" can be expected through Thursday and overnight into Friday which may bring disruption from flooding.

    The warning is in place from 06:00 today to 06:00 on Friday.

    Flooding could cause delays or cancellations to train and bus services and difficult driving conditions, the forecaster said.

Back to top