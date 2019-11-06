Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

The suspect in the death of British backpacker and former Lincoln University student Grace Millane went on a Tinder date while her body was in a suitcase in his room, a court heard.

The revelation came as the first evidence was presented in the trial of the 27-year-old suspect, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Ms Millane, 22, who was from Wickford, Essex, was last seen in Auckland, New Zealand, on 1 December last year, before her body was found a week later.

The suspect denies murder.

The family of Miss Millane sat in the Auckland court, metres away from the defendant.

Prosecutors allege the British woman was strangled to death in the man's apartment after the two met on the dating app Tinder.

The defence claim the death was an accident during consensual sex, saying "acts designed to enhance sexual pleasure went wrong".