Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Plans for a new 142-place special educational needs school in Boston have been approved by Lincolnshire County Councillors.
Lincolnshire County CouncilCopyright: Lincolnshire County Council
The facility will replace the town’s John Fielding School, which would move from its current home on Ashlawn Drive.
It will be built on an area of green space on Kitwood Road, which forms part of St Nicholas Primary School.
The authority said the new build would create 142 places for students and would include: 12 places for children with profound and multiple learning difficulties, 88 spaces for students with severe or moderate learning difficulties and 42 places for students with autistic-spectrum disorder.
County council officials hope to open the school in September 2021.
Watch: Tuesday's forecast for Lincolnshire
Lisa Gallagher
Weather presenter, BBC Look North
We're in for a wet and cloudy day with a brisk north or north-easterly wind.
Temperatures will get up to about 11C in places but it will feel cooler as a result of the wind.
The showers will clear as the day goes on and it will stay largely dry overnight meaning we're in for a ground frost tomorrow:
