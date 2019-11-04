Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A man, in his 20s, has died after the car he was in collided with another near Gainsborough on Friday.

The collision, between a black Audi A3 and a grey Jaguar XF, took place at Grayingham, on the B1398/B1205 crossroads, at about 22:30 GMT .

The Audi driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a teenage girl, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.