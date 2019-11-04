Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Lizzie Musham

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Man killed and teenage girl seriously injured in crash

    A man, in his 20s, has died after the car he was in collided with another near Gainsborough on Friday.

    Grayingham
    Copyright: Google

    The collision, between a black Audi A3 and a grey Jaguar XF, took place at Grayingham, on the B1398/B1205 crossroads, at about 22:30 GMT .

    The Audi driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a teenage girl, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary.

    Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

Back to top