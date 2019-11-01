Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Lincs collage
  1. Appeal for cash after lead stripped from church roof

    Fundraising is under way to protect a listed church in Lincolnshire after thieves stripped lead from its roof.

    Church roof after theft
    Copyright: Covenham St Bartholomew Heritage Trust

    The theft happened at St Bartholomew's Church in Covenham, near Louth, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

    It's estimated that about £10,000 needs to be raised to replace the lead after the building was targeted by thieves at about 03:00 on Thursday morning.

    A tarpaulin is being put over the church's roof to protect it from the elements.

    Church keyholder Ian Fazakerley says even though the building has been closed since 1977, it's historically important and Grade II*-listed.

    "Although there are plenty of prettier churches, there has been a church on the site for 1,000 years. It was an Anglo Saxon religious site before it became a Norman church," he says.

    Police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious, or who has any information about the theft, to get in touch.

