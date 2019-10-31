Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Today's the last chance to apply for funding from the Wainfleet Flood Appeal.

Chris Dower/PA Wire Copyright: Chris Dower/PA Wire

The appeal is providing grants for those affected by the breach of the River Steeping in June.

Almost £100,000 was raised following the devastating flooding which saw over 580 homes in and around Wainfleet evacuated after heavy rains led to the river bursting its banks.

Anyone who wants to apply is being asked to contact the Lincolnshire Community Foundation.