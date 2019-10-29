Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Lizzie Musham

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Rise in South Holland car park charges set for green light

    Car parking charges in part of Lincolnshire could be about to rise, with the price of parking in some areas set to more than double.

    Car park sign
    Copyright: Getty Images

    South Holland District Council's cabinet is due to vote on the changes today, saying its car parks in Spalding and Holbeach in particular need new investment.

    Most of the proposed increases are between 67%-100%, adding about 40p to a ticket.

    Councillor Roger Gambba-Jones says it will bring car park charges in line with neighbouring areas and will "enable us to improve car parks and in some areas improve provision".

Back to top