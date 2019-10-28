Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A total of 10 flood warnings are currently in place for areas of Lincolnshire.

It means flooding is expected and "immediate action" is required by local residents and businesses.

The flood warnings are in place for the Billinghay area and several areas near the River Witham such as Woodhall Spa, Boston and Metheringham.

The situation is being "closely monitored", according to the government's Flood Information Service .