Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A\nmother from Lincolnshire whose daughter took her own life wants universities to\ndo more to support students with mental health issues. Carole Fowkes only\nfound out her 21-year-old daughter Alexandra Wilshaw, who was studying maths at\nDurham University, had attempted suicide before at the inquest into her death. She\nnow wants universities to make sure parents are aware if their child is struggling, and is encouraging other families to start up the conversation about mental\nhealth.
Call for more support for mental health issues
Government cash to transform communities
Residents in Lincoln, Boston, Skegness or Mablethorpe are being urged to back a government campaign which aims to transform them.
They're getting a share of £3.6 billion and communities are being asked to pitch ideas on how the money should be spent.
One hundred places across the country have been included in the initiative - each town could get up to £25m.
Lincolnshire's weather
There'll be some rain around in Lincolnshire later.
Here's the forecast: