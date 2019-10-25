Lincs collage
Live

Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Call for more support for mental health issues

    A mother from Lincolnshire whose daughter took her own life wants universities to do more to support students with mental health issues.

    Carole Fowkes
    Copyright: Carole Fowkes

    Carole Fowkes only found out her 21-year-old daughter Alexandra Wilshaw, who was studying maths at Durham University, had attempted suicide before at the inquest into her death.

    She now wants universities to make sure parents are aware if their child is struggling, and is encouraging other families to start up the conversation about mental health.

    Quote Message: I know it’s difficult if your children are at university, but just keep making sure or asking them if they’re ok." from Carole Fowkes Mother
    Carole FowkesMother

  2. Government cash to transform communities

    Residents in Lincoln, Boston, Skegness or Mablethorpe are being urged to back a government campaign which aims to transform them.

    BBC
    Copyright: BBC

    They're getting a share of £3.6 billion and communities are being asked to pitch ideas on how the money should be spent.

    One hundred places across the country have been included in the initiative - each town could get up to £25m.

  3. Lincolnshire's weather

    BBC Weather

    There'll be some rain around in Lincolnshire later.

    Here's the forecast:

    BBC
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top