Lincolnshire breaking news: Latest updates

A mother from Lincolnshire whose daughter took her own life wants universities to do more to support students with mental health issues.

Carole Fowkes Copyright: Carole Fowkes

Carole Fowkes only found out her 21-year-old daughter Alexandra Wilshaw, who was studying maths at Durham University, had attempted suicide before at the inquest into her death.

She now wants universities to make sure parents are aware if their child is struggling, and is encouraging other families to start up the conversation about mental health.